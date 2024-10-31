Your price with special offer:
VillageCarpet.com offers a unique and engaging opportunity for businesses looking to showcase their expertise in the home decor industry. With its evocative and descriptive name, this domain instantly conveys a sense of tradition, craftsmanship, and warmth, making it an ideal choice for businesses dealing in carpets, rugs, or textiles. By owning VillageCarpet.com, you'll be able to create a compelling online identity that resonates with your customers and stands out from the competition.
VillageCarpet.com is a versatile and adaptable domain that can be used across various industries and applications. It's not only suitable for businesses selling carpets, but also for those offering related services like interior design, home staging, or even online marketplaces for vintage or antique rugs. The domain's flexibility and wide appeal make it a valuable asset for businesses looking to expand their reach and attract a broader customer base.
VillageCarpet.com can significantly contribute to the growth of your business by improving your online visibility and attracting more organic traffic. By incorporating relevant and descriptive keywords into your domain name, you'll be more likely to rank higher in search engine results, which can lead to increased exposure and potential customers finding your business more easily. Additionally, a memorable and distinctive domain name can help you establish a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to remember and return to your website.
A domain like VillageCarpet.com can help you build trust and loyalty among your customers. A custom domain name gives your business a professional and polished appearance, which can help instill confidence in potential customers. By owning a domain that reflects your brand and industry, you'll be able to create a consistent and cohesive online presence that can help you foster long-term relationships with your customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of VillageCarpet.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Village Carpet
|Honesdale, PA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
|
Village Carpet
(419) 946-8828
|Edison, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Village Carpet
|Genesee, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Village Carpet Shop Inc
(870) 425-6919
|Mountain Home, AR
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Ronald O. Hall , Tim Mullin
|
Wood's Village Carpets, Inc.
(619) 401-6472
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Ret Floor Covering Ret Draperies/Upholstery
Officers: George Wood , Patricia Wood and 2 others Craig R. Wood , Randy Wood
|
Village Carpet & Interiors, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Pickens
|
Carpet Village Ltd. Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maria D. Acevedo
|
Carpet Village, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Maggie Mae Faulk
|
Village Carpets Hernando, Inc.
|Hudson, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Richard A. Kelly
|
Village Carpet Shop, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Harry C. Leffler , William G. Hull and 1 other Dorothy M. Leffler