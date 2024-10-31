Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

VillageMedicalSupply.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to VillageMedicalSupply.com, your one-stop online destination for essential medical supplies in a community setting. This domain name conveys the image of a local and trusted medical supplier, making it an excellent choice for businesses that cater to small towns or rural areas.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About VillageMedicalSupply.com

    With VillageMedicalSupply.com, you're not just buying a domain – you're investing in a strong brand identity. This domain name suggests expertise, reliability, and a deep connection with the community. It's perfect for businesses specializing in medical supplies, pharmacies, or health clinics.

    VillageMedicalSupply.com is highly marketable and versatile. It can be used by various industries such as elderly care, veterinary services, or first aid supply companies. With this domain name, you're positioning your business for long-term success.

    Why VillageMedicalSupply.com?

    VillageMedicalSupply.com can help your business grow by increasing organic traffic. By incorporating keywords such as 'medical,' 'supply,' and 'village' into the domain name, you'll be more likely to attract potential customers who are actively searching for those terms online.

    Additionally, a unique and memorable domain name like VillageMedicalSupply.com can help establish a strong brand identity and build trust with your customers. It also makes it easier for them to remember and share your business with others.

    Marketability of VillageMedicalSupply.com

    VillageMedicalSupply.com helps you market your business by making it more discoverable in search engines. With keywords related to medical supplies and village in the domain name, your website is more likely to rank higher in search engine results for those terms.

    This domain can be useful in non-digital media as well. Use it on business cards, letterheads, or even billboards to create a strong and consistent brand image. It also helps you attract and engage with new potential customers by creating a memorable and easy-to-remember online presence.

    Marketability of

    Buy VillageMedicalSupply.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of VillageMedicalSupply.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Village Supply Inc
    (509) 299-3451     		Medical Lake, WA Industry: Ret Hardware
    Officers: Loretta Kaplan , Carroll Kaplan
    Village Medical Supply LLC
    		Bloomsburg, PA Industry: Whol Durable Goods
    Officers: Peter Aquino , Evelyn Lugo
    Village Medical Supplies, Inc.
    		Boca Raton, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Timothy P. Cracchiolo
    Three Village Medical Supply
    		East Setauket, NY Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Village Medical Supply
    		Clifton, NJ Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Village Medical Supplies
    (910) 850-2024     		Fayetteville, NC Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Doug Reddish
    Village Medical Supplies, Inc.
    		Starke, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Richard M. White , Doug Reddish
    Village Medical Supply Inc
    		Middle Village, NY Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Village Oaks Pharmacy & Medical Supplies, Inc.
    (210) 656-6622     		Live Oak, TX Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Industry: Pharmacy
    Officers: Richard P. Flores , Jane Elizabeth Flores and 2 others Roland M. Flores , Prem Kalidindi
    New Century Medical Supply
    		Valley Village, CA Industry: Whol Medical Supplies
    Officers: Kathy Tumanov , Valerie Tumanov