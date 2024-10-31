VillageMotorSales.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Village Motor Sales, Inc.
(352) 628-5100
|Homosassa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret New/Used Automobiles
Officers: Lawrence H. Dimmitt , Richard R. Dimmitt and 3 others Garrett Vybrial , Michael Harris , Robert Smith
|
Village Motor Sales Inc
(734) 475-8661
|Chelsea, MI
|
Industry:
New & Used Automobiles
Officers: Jim Stock , Randy Ellis and 2 others Felix Weber , Ron Schuyler
|
Village Motors Auto Sales LLC
(315) 736-5400
|Oriskany, NY
|
Industry:
General Automotive Repair & Ret Used Cars
Officers: Matthew J. Shannon , Gary Roberts
|
Eberle Motor Sales
(765) 385-0103
|Pine Village, IN
|
Industry:
Ret Used Automobiles
Officers: Mike Eberle
|
Twins Motors Auto Sales
|Valley Village, CA
|
Industry:
Ret New/Used Automobiles
|
Motor Sales Corp Highline
|Queens Village, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Vehicles
Officers: Gerard Leblanc