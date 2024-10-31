VillageOfMountProspect.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Village of Mount Prospect
(847) 870-5666
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Police Protection
Officers: Richard Edington , Mike Semkiu and 5 others Michael Figolah , Jim Miller , John Dahlberg , Gwendolyn Clemons , Anthony Addante
|
Village of Mount Prospect
(847) 870-5640
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Water/Sewer/Utility Construction Executive Office
Officers: Joan Middleton , Glen Andler and 5 others David Erb , Luke Sharp , Sean Dorsey , Joan Petitt , Julie Bolin
|
Village of Mount Prospect
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Village of Mount Prospect
(847) 824-6456
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management
|
Village of Mount Prospect
(847) 392-6000
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Lisa Brukemper , Joan Middleton and 7 others Joan Petitt , David Erb , Maura Jandris , Gerald Farley , Karen Hanover , Richard Edington , Maura E. Metennani
|
Village of Mount Prospect
(847) 342-8643
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management
|
Molly Maid of Mount Prospect
|Elk Grove Village, IL
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
|
Village of Flowers Realty, Inc.
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Amelita Daliva
|
Elk Grove Village of Sewer and Plumbing Mt Prosp
|Mount Prospect, IL
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor