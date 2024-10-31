VillageStyleShop.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Village Barber & Style Shop
(828) 686-7002
|Swannanoa, NC
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Gerald Worley
|
Village Styling Shop, Inc.
(727) 938-2149
|Holiday, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Beauty Shop
Officers: Tammy L. Rodanhisler , John W. Rodanhisler
|
Village Style Shop
|Hope Mills, NC
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Tom Elkins , George W. Jeffreys
|
Village Barber & Style Shop
(316) 686-3981
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Jay Laessig
|
Village Style Shop
(317) 462-7182
|Greenfield, IN
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Jodie Barnett , Tim Barnett
|
Village Style Shop
|Fairhope, AL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
|
Central Village Styling Shop
(336) 784-9557
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Barber Shop Beauty Shop
Officers: Lowell Everhart
|
Village Style Shop
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Margaret Swiatek
|
Village Style Shop
|Bartlesville, OK
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Geraldine Pearce
|
Village Barber Styling Shop
(563) 386-3580
|Davenport, IA
|
Industry:
Barber Shop
Officers: Valeri Felton , Melvin Bates