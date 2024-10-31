VirginMaryChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Virgin Mary Orthodox Church
|West Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Vicki Mackintosh
|
Virgin Mary Baptist Church
|Allendale, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
|Washington, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Virgin Mary Apostolic Church
|Canton, MS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Blessed Virgin Mary Church
(518) 453-2258
|Latham, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Stanley Jasiurkowski , Anntonette Alberti
|
Virgin Mary Church
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Faraj
|
Assumption Virgin Mary Church
(402) 734-4504
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Elementary School
Officers: Michael V. Grewe , Susan Hobbs and 7 others Gretchen Olsen , Jerry Ryan , Cheryl Castle , Carl Zoucha , James Keiger , Mary Beth Foral , Bob Smisek
|
St Mary Virgin Church
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jack Denton
|
Assumption Virgin Mary Church
(402) 734-4500
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Catholic Church & School
Officers: James Keiger , Burt Beamer
|
Virgin Mary Church
|Yonkers, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dmitri Darwich , Susie Sayegh