VirginiaMedicalServices.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Virginia Medical Services, LLC
(703) 434-9879
|South Riding, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Center
Officers: Seifu Sertse
|
Virginia Medical Service
|Falls Church, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Seifu Serte
|
Jenny Medical Service, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rene Fernandez
|
Ccs Virginia Medical Services, P.C.
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Jenny Medical Billing Services, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Niovis Robaina
|
Virginia Non-Emergency Medical Transport Service, LLC
|Reston, VA
|
Industry:
Transportation Services
|
Heritage Medical Services of Virginia, Inc.
|Annandale, VA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Deborah Deaton
|
Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services
|Roanoke, VA
|
Industry:
Executive Office
Officers: Deborah Lowyed
|
West Virginia Em-I’ Medical Services, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services Nec
Officers: Amanda Holland Westfall , Amrmohamed Zakaria Zidan
|
Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services
(703) 361-8277
|Manassas, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Assistance Services
Officers: James E. Oliver , Todd Edward Lupton and 5 others Leon Buckley , Sheryl Hall , Gregory Bokan , John Hall , Steven Randolph