VirginiaSchoolBoard.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Virginia School Boards Association
|Charlottesville, VA
|
Industry:
Training and Services Centre
Officers: Frank E. Barham , Candyce Cassell and 4 others Shirley C. Brown , Joan E. Wodiska , Stuart D. Gibson , Barbara Coyle
|
School Board of Buckingham Virginia
(434) 969-6101
|Buckingham, VA
|
Industry:
Educational Services
Officers: Ivan Davis , Lawrence A. Massie and 7 others Ronnie Palmor , Donna Matthews , Missy Shoyes , Angela Jones , Shelton Foster , F. A. Allen , Jean Shumaker
|
Jenny Arneson for School Board
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
John King for School Board
|Neptune Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Nevada Association of School Boards
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Dorothy L. Merrill , Chris Miller and 1 other Carolyn Edwards
|
St John The Baptist Parish School Board
(985) 497-3347
|Edgard, LA
|
Industry:
Public Elementary School
Officers: Pamela Taylor , Shirley M. Trench and 4 others Patricia Populis , Shyle Gidricks , Juanita Hill , Jackie Forest
|
St John The Baptist Parish School Board
(985) 536-4221
|Reserve, LA
|
Industry:
Public Elementary School
Officers: Dianne Wallace , Joan Harris and 5 others Marsha Fontenot , Stephanie Waters , Kendria Spears , Daphne Plase , Genevieve Gomez
|
St John The Baptist Parish School Board
(985) 536-3584
|Reserve, LA
|
Industry:
Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Jessie Oubre
|
St John The Baptist Parish School Board
|Edgard, LA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Linda Goldie
|
Miller, John for Smfc School Board
(650) 341-2786
|Foster City, CA
|
Industry:
Political Organization
Officers: John Miller