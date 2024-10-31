VisionForChrist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Vision for Christ
|Kingwood, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Cheryl H. Isgitt , Charioty I. James and 3 others Andrew D. James , Jerry Werner , Krista Woodson
|
Vision for Christ Ministr
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Donald N. Robinson
|
Vision for Christ Corporation
|Stockton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald M. Brownlee
|
Vision for Christ, Inc.
|Ocala, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Dolores V. White , Ronald Earl White and 2 others J. Randall Hammett , Delores V. White
|
Vision for Christ Ministries, Inc.
|Frisco, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Vision for Christ Ministries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Vision for Christ Fellowship Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Yvonne C. Evans , Cecil G. Evans and 2 others Ark O. Domville , Mark O. Domville
|
World Vision for Christ, Inc.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Steven A. Newton , Mary Ann Newton and 1 other Anna Leverich
|
New Vision for Christ Ministri
|Opa Locka, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Marsha Screen
|
Vision for Christ Missions Inc
|Silver Lake, IN
|
Industry:
Ret Hobbies/Toys/Games
Officers: Fanny Hale