VisualArtInstitute.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Visual Art Institute
(801) 474-3796
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Barbara Kidd , Michael Pazzi and 2 others Linda Lee , Bruce Robertson
|
Valley Institute of Visual Art
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Art Gallery and Workshop Center
Officers: Donna Rogers , Carolyn Uhri and 1 other Susan Kuss
|
African American Institute for Visual Art
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Angela Blanchette
|
Institute of Visual Arts
|Kula, HI
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Randy Hufford
|
Visual Arts Institute Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: John Bennett Dobbins , Joseph Bier and 1 other Jean Bier
|
Institute of Visual Arts, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Paul Emmer
|
Silver Tree Visual Arts Institute
|Lenexa, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kristen De La Durantaye
|
Silver Tree Visual Arts Institute
|Olathe, KS
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Swati Tirunal Institute of Visual Arts & Music
|Whittier, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: C. P. Ramani , Chuck Ramani
|
Holloway Ventures, Visual Arts & Academics Institute
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Randall C. Holloway