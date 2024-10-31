VisualArtsSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Burnsville Visual Arts Society
|Prior Lake, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
North Alabama Visual Arts Society
|Valley Head, AL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Kelly Sanders
|
Visual Arts Society of Texas
|Denton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Nancy L. Cox , Mary E. Byerly and 2 others Barbara Evans , Jo C. Williams
|
Visual Arts Society of Texas
|Colleyville, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Mary E. Byerly
|
International Visual Arts Society, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: David F. Scamard , Yoel K. Bush and 1 other Kelly S. Scamard
|
Treasure Coast Film & Visual Arts Society, Inc.
|Fort Pierce, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Bruce L. Harvey , Bernard A. Conko and 3 others Kermit Christman , Jay Aubrey , Shawn McAllister
|
Alumni Society of School of Visual Arts
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Society for Advancement of Visual and Performing Arts
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Shadow M. Mihai
|
The Society for The Performing and Visual Arts
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kenneth G. Robinson
|
The Fort Bend Society for Visual & The Performing Arts
|Richmond, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rufus R. Powell , Charles Wells and 1 other Robert Willis