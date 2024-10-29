Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Dechinese.com is a unique domain that caters to businesses aiming to penetrate both the Western and Chinese markets. With China's rapid economic growth and increasing global influence, having a domain name like dechinese.com can significantly enhance your brand's credibility and appeal.
dechinese.com can be used by various industries such as e-commerce, education, healthcare, technology, tourism, and more. By owning this domain, you demonstrate a commitment to catering to the needs of both markets, thus expanding your potential customer base.
dechinese.com can contribute to your business growth by driving organic traffic through targeted SEO strategies and attracting customers who are specifically searching for businesses that cater to both markets. It can help establish a strong brand identity and increase customer trust and loyalty.
The cultural significance of the name also plays a role in customer engagement. By choosing a domain name that resonates with both audiences, you can create a sense of inclusivity and make your customers feel valued.
Buy dechinese.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of dechinese.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Tan De Chinese Herbs
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Lee Choi
|
China House Chinese Kitchen
(302) 995-6162
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Ren C. Yang
|
Great Wall Chinese Restaurant
|Seaford, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Fung Jao
|
Gong Acupuncture & Chinese Herbs
|New Castle, DE
|
Industry:
Field Crop Farm Ret Misc Foods Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Xiaoyan Gong
|
Kampo Garden Chinese Food
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place Eating Place
Officers: Chong Chen
|
Joy Garden Chinese Restaurant
(302) 368-2275
|Newark, DE
|
Industry:
Chinese Restaurant
Officers: Hun Wang
|
Chinese Martial Arts Inst
|Milford, DE
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Clarence C. Burris
|
No 1 Chinese Restaurant
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Yan H. Yeung
|
Hing Wang Chinese Restaurant
|Lewes, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Hing Wang , Guan Zheng
|
King Garden Chinese Restaurant
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Cheng Yang