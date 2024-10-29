Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Electrets.com is a unique and concise domain that represents the intersection of electronics and electrets, the oldest known form of electricity. This makes it an excellent choice for businesses involved in electronics, renewable energy, power utilities, or related fields.
Its distinctive name offers versatility, enabling businesses to create a strong brand identity and stand out from competitors. electrets.com can serve as the foundation for a successful online presence.
A domain such as electrets.com can significantly improve your business's online visibility by attracting organic traffic through search engines, especially those using keywords related to electronics and electricity.
Additionally, the domain name's clear meaning and relevance can help establish a strong brand identity, instill customer trust, and foster loyalty among your audience.
Buy electrets.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of electrets.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Electret, LLC
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Michael Viglion
|
Electret, Incorporated
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Electret Technology, Inc.
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Christopher Pook
|
The Electret Development Corporation
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation