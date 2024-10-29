Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IMECS.com is a versatile domain name that can serve as an excellent foundation for technology-focused businesses, startups, or innovative projects. Its short and easy-to-remember nature makes it an attractive choice for those looking to establish a strong online presence.
The unique letters in IMECS.com offer a distinct character that sets your business apart from the competition. In various industries such as electronics, medical technology, or educational services, this domain name can help create a professional and trustworthy image.
IMECS.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by attracting organic traffic through its unique and memorable nature. As search engines prioritize clear and concise domain names, owning IMECS.com can provide a competitive edge.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for any business, and a domain name like IMECS.com can help you accomplish this goal by providing a professional image that resonates with your target audience.
Buy imecs.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of imecs.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Imec
|Cortland, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Imec
|Kenner, LA
|
Industry:
Marina Operation
Officers: Maria L. Malespin , Amy Fitzgerald
|
Imec
|Chico, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
|
Imec
|Groton, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Imec Corporation
|
Imec, LLC
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Richard T. Starr , Michael Adams and 1 other Darryl McDonogh
|
Imec Corporation
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Angelika Schmidt-Lange , Wolfgang Schmidt
|
Ali Imece
(919) 876-4900
|Raleigh, NC
|Member at Powerserv, LLC
|
Imec, Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Luc Van Den Hove
|
Imec Corporation