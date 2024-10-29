Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of lachapel.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
La Chapell
|Greenville, NC
|Executive Director at Pathways to Life, Inc.
|
La Grone Funeral Chapel
(575) 623-2323
|Roswell, NM
|
Industry:
Funeral Home
Officers: Tommy L. Grone , Tommy Lagrone and 4 others Jeanice Holland , Susan Anderwald , George A. Stapp , Michael Koonce
|
La Hermosa Chapel
|Ontario, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sammy A. Campos
|
La Follette's Chapel Inc
(541) 573-2731
|Burns, OR
|
Industry:
Funeral Home
Officers: Brian L. Follette
|
Calvary Chapel South La
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joe Rivera , David Trujillo
|
La Marque Baptist Chapel
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Calvary Chapel La Palma
|La Mirada, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Asher Mathew
|
La Mirada Calvary Chapel
|La Habra, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Laing Funeral Chapel Inc
(207) 698-1105
|Berwick, ME
|
Industry:
Funeral Service/Crematory
Officers: Richard Bibber , Frances Laing and 2 others April Bennett , Edward V. Bibber
|
La Samyook Chapel
|Chino, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization