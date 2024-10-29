Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The domain name lavme.com is a unique and captivating choice for businesses operating in the self-care, wellness, or luxury industries. Its succinct and memorable nature sets it apart from other lengthy domain names, making it easy to remember and type.
The word 'lavme' has roots in both 'lave', meaning to bathe or cleanse, and 'me', symbolizing self-care and personal attention. This dual meaning further strengthens its relevance for businesses aiming to provide exceptional services or products for their customers.
Possessing a domain name like lavme.com can significantly impact your business growth by enhancing brand identity and customer trust. A catchy domain name acts as an initial point of contact between your business and potential clients, leaving a lasting impression.
Additionally, a domain with keywords embedded in it may help improve organic search engine rankings. This increased online visibility can potentially lead to an influx of targeted traffic and higher conversion rates.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of lavme.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Lavm, LLC
(505) 412-2169
|Los Alamos, NM
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Liviu P. Simil , Mihaela Popa and 1 other Mihaela P. Simil
|
Lavme Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Custom Computer Programing Commercial Physical Research
|
Lavm Inc.
|Bloomington, IN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ioana Popa-Simil
|
Lavm LLC
|Winter Garden, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Vahe Gharibyan , Aleksan Gharibyan and 3 others Mariam Bezhanyan , Meline Gharibyan , Ashot Gharibyan