peoplespac.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pac People Against Corruption
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Pac People Against Corruption
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Carolyn McClure , Michael Roberts and 2 others Lillie M Wilson Harris , Bettye Miles
|
People Asset Consulting Pac
|Chino Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Paul L. Gorsky
|
V.O.T.E. Political Action Committee - A Pac for The People
|Bolinas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lewis Seiler
|
People Against Crime (Pac) Council of Coconut Gr
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: J. Avalos , Hoffmann J. Bruce and 2 others Paula Church , Bill Bott
|
People Against Crime (Pac) Council of Little Hav
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Alfonso Alberti , Hector Rodriguez and 4 others Luis Marti , Rafael Diaz , Adalberto Diaz , Wifredo Gort