railequip.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
South Rail Equipment, Inc.
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Vera Martinez
|
Rail Construction Equipment Company
|Naperville, IL
|
Industry:
Whol Commercial Equipment
Officers: Steven Benck
|
Rail Trusts Equipment, Inc.
(904) 241-4176
|Jacksonville Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Transportation Equipment
Officers: Keith Gibbs , Caryn Scott and 6 others Kyle Chong , Mary Bennett , Stacy Howard , Nancy Downs , Kristen Leal , Gary Salsburg
|
Aztex Rail Equipment, L.L.C.
|Weimar, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Robert R. Huette
|
Rail Equipment Investors, L.P.
|Weimar, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Weimar Rail, Inc.
|
Rail Equipment Leasing Inc
(270) 684-3698
|Owensboro, KY
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Loraine Cundiff , Anna L. McFadden and 1 other Ray Worrington
|
Golden Rail Equipment Leasing
|Langhorne, PA
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Douglas Golden
|
Georgetown Rail Equipment Company
|Georgetown, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: William C. Shell , John Kinnear and 3 others Ned Snead , Edwin Snead , Joan Maier
|
Georgetown Rail Equipment Company
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Officers: Chris Aadnesen , Tim Harris and 3 others John Kinnear , William Shell , Ned Snead
|
Rail Consruction Equipment Co
|Iron Mountain, MI
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Sandra Pukall