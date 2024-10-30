sandstech.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sand Tech
|Prospect, CT
|
Industry:
Computer Maintenance/Repair
Officers: Raed Ahmad
|
Sand Tech
|Waterbury, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Sand Tech
|Milford, CT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Sand Tech Coating Inc
(972) 287-5308
|Mesquite, TX
|
Industry:
Painting Contractor
Officers: Paul Sanders , Gerald Sanders
|
Sand-Tech Coatings, Inc.
|Balch Springs, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Julie Sanders , Geral D. Sanders and 3 others Gerald Sanders , Paul Sanders , Lester G. Sanders
|
Sands Electronic Tech
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise
|
Sands-Tech International, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: James Sands
|
Sand Tech Computer Consulting
|Waterbury, CT
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Jorge Carrasquillo
|
Tech Sands Corporation
|Vienna, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
White Sands Tech Services
|White Sands, NM
|
Industry:
Services-Misc