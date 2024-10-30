Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Scandas.com holds a unique position in the market by encapsulating the essence of Scandinavia. Whether you're running a business related to Scandinavian design, e-commerce focusing on Swedish brands, or a blog about Norwegian literature, this domain name is an excellent choice.
This domain stands out due to its short length and clear connection to the Nordic region. With scandas.com, you can create a strong brand identity that resonates with your audience and sets you apart from competitors.
scandas.com can significantly impact organic traffic by attracting visitors searching for Scandinavian-related content. It is an effective way to establish a clear brand identity and create trust with potential customers.
The domain's simplicity and memorability make it more likely to be remembered by customers and easier to share through various marketing channels.
Buy scandas.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of scandas.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Scanda, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Albert Zemlock
|
Delight Scanda
|Sequim, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Amber Nelson
|
Scanda House Smorgasbord Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Scanda Trucking & Exc
|Marine on Saint Croix, MN
|
Industry:
Local Trucking Operator
Officers: Roger Rydeen
|
Scanda Property 2, LLC
|North Bay Village, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jonas Aahsberg
|
Scanda House Smorgasbord, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Scanda Marketing Inc.
|Brea, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Robert L. Garver
|
Scanda Project, LLC
|North Bay Village, FL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
Scanda Property 3, LLC
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jonas Ahsberg
|
Scanda Services Fleet Ser
|Henderson, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments