Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
UCMedical.com is a domain name tailored for the healthcare industry. Its concise, memorable, and easily understandable, making it perfect for medical practices, clinics, or telehealth services. By owning this domain, you position your business as professional and trustworthy.
The domain's simplicity also makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring potential patients can quickly find your online presence. Additionally, the 'UC' prefix adds a sense of unity and comprehensiveness, which could be particularly attractive to university medical centers or large healthcare networks.
UCMedical.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by enhancing your online presence. It can lead to increased organic traffic as search engines often favor domains that accurately represent the content of a website. Additionally, it can help you establish a strong brand identity.
Owning a domain like UCMedical.com can also foster customer trust and loyalty. It communicates professionalism, making potential customers feel more confident in your services.
Buy ucmedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ucmedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Davis Uc Medical Center
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Janet Heath , Chris Collier
|
Uc Davis Medical Group
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Don Huu Nguyen , Lilian C. Duru and 7 others John Luke , Tony Y. Lai , Eric Glassberg , Shandra Travis , Molly Davis , Mariam Nabavi , Shirin M. Ahmad
|
Irvine Uc Medical Center
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Troy A. Gatcliffe , Michael L. Berman and 2 others Michael Brian Strauss , Debra L. Stafford
|
Uc Medical Property LLC
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Investment
Officers: Huy Ngoc Trinh , Danny Luong and 2 others Camreal Estate Investment , Ngoc Nguyen
|
Uc Davis Medical Group
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Melanie J. Tuerk , Mary Ann Nau Johnson and 6 others Emanual M. Maverakis , Sepideh Bagheri , Smita Awasthi , Steven W. Lin , Raja K. Sivamani , Maxwell A. Fung
|
Davis Uc Medical Center
|Cameron Park, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Robert Ruiz
|
Uc Veterinary Medical Ctr
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Julie Fischer
|
Irvine Uc Medical Center
|Orange, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Phil Thomas , Christopher P. Washington and 8 others William Russel , David S. Yee , Bogi Anderson , Kathryn M. Larsen , Julie Limfueco , James Waldman , VI K. Chiu , Chisa Yamada
|
Uc Davis Medical Group
(916) 635-4120
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|
Industry:
Physicians
Officers: Bruce Warenke , Teresa Meagher and 6 others Mariam Nabavi , Lilian C. Duru , Tan V. Nguyen , Karna S. Gocke , Wendy Y. Lee , John C. Luke
|
Uc Medical Center
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Anthony F. Guanciale