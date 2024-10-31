Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

unitedhealthcareservices.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,712 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
UnitedhealthcareServices.com: Establish a strong online presence in the healthcare industry with this domain. Its clear branding and association with healthcare services makes it an excellent investment for businesses in this sector.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,712

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About unitedhealthcareservices.com

    The domain name UnitedhealthcareServices.com conveys professionalism, reliability, and expertise. With the growing demand for digital healthcare solutions, owning a domain like this puts you at the forefront of the industry. You can build a website for telemedicine services, create an online marketplace for health products, or offer consulting services.

    This domain is especially beneficial for businesses involved in managed care, insurance, medical equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and wellness services. Its marketability extends beyond digital media, making it an excellent choice for offline marketing initiatives as well.

    Why unitedhealthcareservices.com?

    Owning UnitedhealthcareServices.com can significantly improve your online presence, potentially driving more organic traffic to your business. A clear and concise domain name is essential for establishing a strong brand identity in the competitive healthcare industry.

    The trust factor that comes with a domain like this can also be crucial in building customer loyalty. Customers often prefer doing business with companies that have easily memorable and trustworthy domains.

    Marketability of unitedhealthcareservices.com

    With search engines increasingly favoring keywords in domain names, UnitedhealthcareServices.com has the potential to help you rank higher in search engine results. This can lead to increased visibility and potential new customers discovering your business.

    The domain's marketability extends beyond digital media. You can use it for print advertisements, billboards, business cards, or any other traditional marketing materials. By consistently using the same domain across all platforms, you create a cohesive brand image.

    Marketability of

    Buy unitedhealthcareservices.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of unitedhealthcareservices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    United Healthcare Services, Inc.
    		Colorado Springs, CO Industry: Services-Misc
    United Healthcare Service
    		Perris, CA Industry: Home Health Care Services
    United Healthcare Service
    		Corpus Christi, TX Industry: Health/Allied Services
    United Healthcare Service
    		Odessa, FL Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    United Healthcare Services, Inc.
    		Wausau, WI
    United Healthcare Service
    		Tonawanda, NY Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Denise M. Callari
    United Healthcare Services Inc.
    (503) 472-9491     		McMinnville, OR Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Bob Menzel
    United Healthcare Services Inc.
    (713) 296-4913     		Houston, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Scott Harmon , Salil Despande and 7 others Abid Khan , Claude Lefoumba , Rachel Buell , Mark K. Chasin , Jay Morris , Scott Ferguson , Charles Jay Morris
    United Healthcare Services, Inc.
    (952) 936-1300     		Minnetonka, MN Filed: Foreign For-Profit Corporation
    Industry: Health Insurance
    Officers: William A. Munsell , George Beudin and 4 others David S. Wichmann , Robert W. Oberrender , Dirk C. McMahon , Randy Wolla
    United Healthcare Services
    		Easton, PA Industry: Services-Misc