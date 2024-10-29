Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The domain name AfricaHealth.com offers a unique opportunity to build a powerful brand and reach a vast audience interested in African healthcare. With increasing global attention on Africa's burgeoning health sector, owning this domain puts you at the forefront of this dynamic industry.
AfricaHealth.com can be used for various applications such as a healthcare clinic, telemedicine platform, insurance company, or even a research organization focusing on African health issues. The possibilities are endless!.
By owning AfricaHealth.com, you position your business to reap the benefits of increased organic traffic from search engines due to its relevance and specificity. This can lead to higher online visibility and potential new customers.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial in today's digital world. AfricaHealth.com provides an excellent foundation for building trust and customer loyalty, as it immediately conveys a connection to the African healthcare sector.
Buy AfricaHealth.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AfricaHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Health Project Africa Initiative
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Health Outreach Africa, Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kwasi A. Debra , Sangu Delle and 1 other Sandra Hall
|
Africa-Health Online, Inc.
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Charles G. Merritt
|
Africa Health Organization
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sunday Ogbodo
|
East Africa Health Project
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Osman Ahmed , John P. Knoedler
|
Maternal Health Africa
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Gordon M. Sallas-Mensah , Leonard P. Mantey and 1 other Benard Rockson
|
Health Education Africa Re
|Highlands Ranch, CO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
New Africa Health Book
|Wilmington, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Books/Newspapers
|
Hope for Health, Africa
|Loma Linda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Quality Health Africa
|Laurel, MD
|
Industry:
Trust Management