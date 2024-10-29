CampaignReform.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Council Dist Reforms Campaign
|Centereach, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Campaign Reform Project
(914) 241-8758
|Mount Kisco, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Kathy Stanwick
|
Americans for Campaign Reform
(603) 227-0626
|Concord, NH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Rauh , Robert Spiegelman
|
Campaign for Christ-Church Reformation
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Tim Gipson , Kevin Vanhook and 1 other Paul Johnson
|
Illinois Campaign for Political Reform
(312) 335-1767
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Political Organization
Officers: Suzanne Calder , Steve Alfred and 4 others Richard Dennis , Ross Harano , Lance Callis , Cynthia K. Canary
|
California Foundation for Campaign Reform
|Tustin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Mark Bucher
|
Campaign for United Nations Reform
(202) 546-3956
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Political Organization
Officers: Floyd Ramp , Edward Rawson and 1 other Angela Kim
|
Campaign for Mental Health Reform
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: William Emmet
|
The Campaign for Mental Health Reform
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: William Emmet
|
Peoples Association for Campaign Finance Reform
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Thomas McLaughlin