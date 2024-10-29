Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The CarpetMate.com domain name is unique, concise, and easily recognizable in the home improvement industry. With 'carpet' front and center, potential customers instantly understand your business focus. This domain's memorability will set you apart from competitors and make it simple for clients to remember and share.
CarpetMate.com can be used for various businesses in the home improvement sector such as carpet stores, flooring services, installation companies, or even online carpet retailers. By securing this domain name, you're investing in a strong foundation for your brand and ensuring a professional web presence.
CarpetMate.com can contribute significantly to your business growth by improving search engine optimization (SEO) through the inclusion of targeted keywords. This will make it easier for potential customers to discover you online. Additionally, having a clear and memorable domain name will help establish your brand's identity and enhance customer trust.
CarpetMate.com can aid in building a loyal customer base by making it simple for them to return to your site and engage with your offerings. This consistency in branding can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy CarpetMate.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarpetMate.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carpet Mate
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning Trade Contractor
Officers: Edward Alexander
|
Carpet-Mate
|Marysville, CA
|
Industry:
Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
Officers: Tom Dunn