CarpetQueen.com offers a unique and memorable domain name that instantly conveys expertise, elegance, and a focus on carpets. This domain is ideal for carpet retailers, designers, installers, or any business looking to make an impact in the home decor market.
With CarpetQueen.com, you can create a professional website that showcases your products, services, and brand. The domain name's clear and descriptive nature allows for easy searchability and memorability.
CarpetQueen.com can significantly improve your business' online presence by driving targeted organic traffic. It also establishes credibility, helping to build trust and loyalty with potential customers.
Additionally, a domain name as specific and focused as CarpetQueen.com can help you stand out in search engine results and attract more qualified leads.
Buy CarpetQueen.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarpetQueen.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carpet Queen
(704) 633-5951
|Salisbury, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Floorcoverings & Carpets
Officers: Dave Dange
|
Carpet Queen
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: David Patton
|
Queen Carpet
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: William Lazarus
|
Carpet Queen Mills, Inc.
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Phillip Parsons
|
Queen Carpet Corporation
|Dalton, GA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Harry I. Saul
|
Queen City Carpet & Tile
|South Burlington, VT
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Guy Shetard
|
Queen's Carpet House, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Queens Carpet & Care, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Vahak A. Khoikan
|
Queen City Carpet
(908) 755-6522
|Plainfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Beverly Jones
|
Queen City Carpets, LLC
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Mfg Textile Bags