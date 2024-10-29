CastingServices.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Casting Services
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Susan Colon , Reinhardt Carl
|
Cast Services
(860) 614-3605
|Wilbraham, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Metal Castings
Officers: Lawrence Jenkins
|
Altair Casting Product Service
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Casting Welding Service, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Judi's Casting Service, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Judith Keppler
|
Howmet Castings & Services, Inc.
(231) 981-3138
|Whitehall, MI
|
Industry:
Steel Investment Foundry
Officers: William Sergakis , Jerry Faunt and 8 others Michael A. Pepper , Karl Van Mill , James Bollenbacher , Raymond B. Mitchell , Scott Ransley , Joao Jose Martin , Joseph E. Haniford , Tim Reyes
|
Value Cast Services LLC
|Fairlawn, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Green Cast Services Inc
|Oak Brook, IL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Cast Services Company, Inc
(818) 225-7478
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Fabric Forming Machinery Parts
|
Cast Recovery Services, LLC
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Recovery Services
Officers: Jose Hernandez , Mary Lynn Rapier and 4 others Max Russo , Norman Lavintman , Mike Bayer , Nancy Swanson