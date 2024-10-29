Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CateringDirect.com offers a concise and memorable name that instantly connects with those seeking direct catering services. With a .com top-level domain (TLD), you'll enjoy enhanced credibility and trust from your audience.
As the digital landscape becomes increasingly competitive, having a domain like CateringDirect.com sets your business apart. It's perfect for industries such as event planning, food delivery services, or even corporate catering. This name allows you to establish an online presence tailored to your specific niche.
CateringDirect.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic through targeted search queries. The intuitive and descriptive nature of the name makes it more likely for potential customers to find you.
A domain with such clear industry focus can contribute to building a strong brand identity. It also instills trust and loyalty among your customers, as they recognize the specificity and professionalism that comes with a well-chosen domain name.
Buy CateringDirect.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CateringDirect.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Direct Catering
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Mary Collins
|
Frostop Catering & Frostop Direct
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Direct Connect Catering
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Fresh Direct Catering
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Direct Catering, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Hugens Santilus , Rachel McAwley
|
New Directions Catering, Inc.
|Sunrise, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert D'Aiuto , Leonard Montanarello
|
Direct Enterprise Catering, Inc.
|Balboa Island, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Delgiudice
|
Catering by Epic New Directions
(509) 248-8136
|Yakima, WA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Lisa Ellison
|
Full of Flavor Direct Dining Services and Catering
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Stephen M. Forman