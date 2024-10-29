Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
The one-word domain Cemel.com offers immediate recognition and memorability, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to make a strong digital impression. With its short length and straightforward spelling, it is easy to remember and type, ensuring maximum accessibility for your customers.
Cemel.com's versatility makes it suitable for various industries such as construction, finance, technology, and education. Use it to create a unique brand identity or develop a professional website for your business. Its simplicity and clear meaning allow you to focus on delivering valuable content and services.
By owning Cemel.com, you can establish a strong online presence that builds trust and credibility with potential customers. With a unique and memorable domain name, your business is more likely to attract organic traffic through search engines. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to create a consistent brand identity across all digital channels.
Cemel.com can help you stand out from competitors in your industry by making your website easier to find and remember. The domain's short length also makes it ideal for use in email addresses, social media handles, and other online platforms.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Cemel.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cemel Company
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ernesto Rocchetti
|
Cemel Kiymaz
|Irvine, CA
|
Virginia Cemell
|Satellite Beach, FL
|at Berkeley Plaza Homeowner's Association, Inc.
|
Cemel, Lllp
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Ltd-Liab Ltd Partnership (ULPA)
Officers: Richard Johnson , Cemel Management, Inc
|
Cemeling Corp.
|Altamonte Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Cecilia Kayo
|
Cemel Inc
|San Marcos, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Melissa E. Lesikar
|
Cemel, Inc.
|College Station, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Melissa Lesikar
|
Cemel Enterprises, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Foreign
|
Cemel Management, Inc
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Richard Johnson , Derek Rowley
|
Cemel Industries, LLC
|Lafayette, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign