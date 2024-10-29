DefenseSciences.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Defense Sciences Corporation
|Del Mar, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Eugene Chen
|
Defense Science Board
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Military Consultant
Officers: Brian Hughes
|
Defense Sciences Inc
|Woodbridge, VA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Gary D. Eckhardt
|
Defense Sciences Incorporated
(210) 884-0174
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Craig D. Porter , Gary D. Eckhardt and 2 others Bernard Porter , Mike Porter
|
Defense Sciences Corporation
|Madison, AL
|
Industry:
Defense Industry Consulting
Officers: Garry Waggoner
|
Defense Science LLC
|Vienna, VA
|
Industry:
Information Security Consulting
Officers: Alfred Ouyang
|
Defense Sciences Incorporated
(210) 884-0174
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Professional Corporation
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Craig D. Porter , Gary D. Eckhardt and 2 others Bernard Porter , Mike Porter
|
Defensive Sciences Co.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Environmental Defense Sciences
(626) 744-1766
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Susan Catherine Paulsen , John E. List
|
Defense Arts & Sciences LLC
|West Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Doug Samuels , Douglas R. Samuels