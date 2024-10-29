Ask About Special November Deals!
DefenseSciences.com

DefenseSciences.com – A premium domain name for businesses specializing in defense and scientific innovation. Establish authority, credibility, and stand out from competitors.

    • About DefenseSciences.com

    This domain name is ideal for organizations involved in the defense industry, research institutions, or tech companies focused on defense sciences. By owning DefenseSciences.com, you'll communicate a clear focus and dedication to your field.

    This domain name carries an air of expertise and trustworthiness, making it perfect for establishing a strong online presence and attracting potential customers or investors.

    Why DefenseSciences.com?

    DefenseSciences.com can significantly impact your business growth by improving organic search engine rankings through its relevance and industry focus. Additionally, it enhances brand recognition and differentiates you from competitors.

    The domain name's credibility can help establish trust with potential customers and foster customer loyalty.

    Marketability of DefenseSciences.com

    With DefenseSciences.com as your business domain, you'll have a unique selling point that sets you apart from competitors in search engine rankings. This can lead to increased visibility and attract more potential customers.

    Additionally, the domain name's relevance can make it an effective tool for targeted marketing campaigns, such as Google AdWords or social media ads, reaching a highly engaged audience.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DefenseSciences.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Defense Sciences Corporation
    		Del Mar, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Eugene Chen
    Defense Science Board
    		Washington, DC Industry: Military Consultant
    Officers: Brian Hughes
    Defense Sciences Inc
    		Woodbridge, VA Industry: Engineering Services
    Officers: Gary D. Eckhardt
    Defense Sciences Incorporated
    (210) 884-0174     		San Antonio, TX Industry: Engineering Services
    Officers: Craig D. Porter , Gary D. Eckhardt and 2 others Bernard Porter , Mike Porter
    Defense Sciences Corporation
    		Madison, AL Industry: Defense Industry Consulting
    Officers: Garry Waggoner
    Defense Science LLC
    		Vienna, VA Industry: Information Security Consulting
    Officers: Alfred Ouyang
    Defense Sciences Incorporated
    (210) 884-0174     		San Antonio, TX Filed: Foreign Professional Corporation
    Industry: Engineering Services
    Officers: Craig D. Porter , Gary D. Eckhardt and 2 others Bernard Porter , Mike Porter
    Defensive Sciences Co.
    		Beverly Hills, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Environmental Defense Sciences
    (626) 744-1766     		Pasadena, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Engineering Services
    Officers: Susan Catherine Paulsen , John E. List
    Defense Arts & Sciences LLC
    		West Melbourne, FL Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Doug Samuels , Douglas R. Samuels