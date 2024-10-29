EastKentuckyPower.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
East Kentucky Power Coop
|Russell Springs, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative
(859) 744-4812
|Winchester, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Donald Oliver , Robert Marshall
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(859) 527-3138
|Ford, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Power Generation & Transmission
Officers: Ronnie Thomas
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(606) 561-4138
|Somerset, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Wayne Isaacs , Robert Reed and 1 other Charles Leveridge
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(606) 561-4426
|Burnside, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Gary Conley
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(606) 883-3165
|Maysville, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Dave Elkens , Yolanda Burns and 6 others Nick Youngman , Tom Volz , Walter Maurice Hamilton , Jackie Logan , Sam Holloway , Marty Hamilton
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc
(859) 428-3989
|Crittenden, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Donnie Walters
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(859) 527-3137
|Winchester, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
Officers: Wes Moody , Ronnie Thomas and 3 others Lanny Patrick , Gayle Raab , Colette Caudill
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(859) 744-4812
|Winchester, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Delier Danrom , David Smart and 7 others Joe Smothers , Craig W. Johnson , Wes Moody , Delno Tolliver , Jeff Hohman , Barry Mayfield , Ann Wood
|
East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc.
(502) 348-3905
|Bardstown, KY
|
Industry:
Electric Services
Officers: Billy Cecil , Earl Dickerson