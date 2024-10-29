EasternDistrict.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Eastern District
|Lynn, MA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
South Eastern School District
(717) 993-2725
|Stewartstown, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mary Dewey , Susan Seiple
|
Eastern Local School District
(740) 985-3304
|Reedsville, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Shawn Bush , Judy Howard and 3 others Chad Griffith , Mary Price , Jody Howard
|
Eastern Local School District
|Russellville, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
South Eastern School District
(717) 382-4851
|Fawn Grove, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Richard Smith , Christina McLaughlin and 7 others Sally Herring , Jim Shoff , Ray Smith , Tracy Channell , Yvonne Angle , Paula Denton , Rona Kaufmann
|
Eastern Local School District
(740) 226-1544
|Beaver, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Eric Meredith , Rodney Schilling and 3 others Autumn Risner , Marcia Clark , Mary Karrick
|
Shelby Eastern School District
(765) 544-2246
|Shelbyville, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Bob Moore , Chris Scott and 7 others Jeff Gorrell , Don Swisher , Sue Jones , Rob Jones , Roseann Connor , Michelle Null Neff , Kylee Thomas
|
Laborers District Council Eastern
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Illinois-Eastern Iowa District
|Dixon, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Blaire Sambdman
|
Eastern York School District
|Red Lion, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School