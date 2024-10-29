Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Fakkel.com is a versatile and intriguing domain name with roots in the Dutch word for 'torch' or 'lantern'. It has the potential to represent various aspects of your business, such as tradition, innovation, or enlightenment.
With Fakkel.com, you have the opportunity to create a strong brand identity and stand out from competitors in industries like education, art, crafts, or businesses with a rich history.
Fakkel.com can positively impact your business by attracting organic traffic through its unique and memorable nature. It also helps establish brand recognition and trust among customers.
Having a domain that resonates with your audience can lead to increased customer loyalty and engagement, which ultimately results in higher sales and growth.
Buy Fakkel.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Fakkel.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Richard Fakkell
|McKinney, TX
|Principal at Lakeside Antiques
|
William Fakkel
|Director at Fakkel Enterprises, Inc.
|
Fakkel Enterprises, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William Fakkel
|
Johannes Hermanus Fakkel
|Miami, FL
|Treasurer at Leiden Investments Corp.