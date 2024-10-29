FinanceFund.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Finance Fund
|Worthington, OH
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Karen M. Fabiano
|
Nonprofit Finance Fund
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Joyce Jonat , Dan Dorn
|
Nonprofit Finance Fund
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Misc Business Credit Institutions
Officers: Clare Miller
|
Nonprofit Finance Fund
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Bridge Financing Fund LLC
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Consumer Finance Lender
Officers: Sunrise View Partners LLC
|
Art Finance Funding
|Wilmington, DE
|
Industry:
Short-Term Business Credit Institution
|
Reliance Finance Funding, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Consumer Financial Services
Officers: Reliance Finance Company, LLC , De Consumer Financial Services
|
Icg Finance Fund, Lp
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Infinity Capital Group, LLC
|
Finance Funding Corp.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Paul A. Shaw , Glen Kassan and 1 other Leon Maraist
|
International Funding & Finance, Inc.
|Longwood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Dennis R. Bell