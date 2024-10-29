GlassRecyclers.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Glass Recycled
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
|
Glass Recycled
|
Glass Recycled
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Glass Recyclers
|Saint Ignace, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Paint/Glass/Wallpaper
|
Gds. Glass Recycling Division
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Refuse System
Officers: Craig Swier
|
Texaslions Eye Glass Recycl
|Midland, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Optical Goods
Officers: O. Fitzgerald , Denisa Marston
|
Recycled Glass Art
|Sagle, ID
|
Industry:
Mfg Products-Purchased Glass
Officers: B. Best
|
Aloha Glass Recycling Inc.
(808) 871-8544
|Kahului, HI
|
Industry:
Refuse System
Officers: Thomas D. Reed , William Pryor and 3 others Sherri Pell , Todd J. Reed , Dick Doran
|
Glass Recycling Systems, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Steven B. Bowles , Curtis R. Bucey
|
Nevada Eco Glass Recycling
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Industry: Refuse System
Officers: Humberto Effis , L. Patricia Passalcqua and 1 other Agurtin Passalcqua