HellenicMuseum.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Hellenic Museum
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Hellenic Cultural Museum
(801) 359-4163
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Chris Metos , Constantine Skedros and 1 other Perry Drossos
|
Hellenic Museum of Michigan
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Hellenic Heritage Museum
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Marina Moustakas , Ilias Psycharis and 8 others Tom Stouras , Larraine McBride , Maria Steiber , Tom Vais , Harry Hadges , Stella Karamanos , George Berris , Iris Hadjiathassiou
|
National Hellenic Museum
(312) 655-1234
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Aris Halikias , Toula Georgakopoulos and 3 others Chris Helms , Anthony Papadimitriou , Aristotle P. Halikias
|
Hellenic Museum of Florida, Inc.
|Belleair Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Michael Servos , Sotirios Agelatos and 1 other Alexandra Lazides
|
Hellenic America Cultural Center Museum
|Upper Darby, PA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
National Association of Hellenic Cultural Museums
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Nick J. Colessides
|
Holy Trinity Hellenic Historical Museum of Phoenix, Inc.
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Greg Skedros
|
Utahs Ethnic and Mining Museum of Magna and Western Hellenic Library
|Magna, UT
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery