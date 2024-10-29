Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
IndependentLaboratory.com sets your business apart by conveying a sense of independence, expertise, and professionalism. This domain is perfect for industries such as biotech, healthcare, research institutions, and consulting services where trust and accuracy are paramount.
With IndependentLaboratory.com, you can establish a strong online presence that resonates with customers seeking reliable and unbiased solutions. By owning this domain, you're investing in the future of your brand.
IndependentLaboratory.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting organic traffic from potential clients who value independence and expertise. It also lends credibility to your brand, helping establish trust and loyalty.
A domain like IndependentLaboratory.com can contribute to better search engine rankings due to its relevance and specificity. By investing in this domain, you're taking an essential step towards enhancing your online presence and increasing conversions.
Buy IndependentLaboratory.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of IndependentLaboratory.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Opek Independent Laboratories, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Independent Testing Laboratories, Inc.
|Torrance, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Community Independent Laboratory, Inc.
|Westchester, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Florida Independent Laboratory Incorporated
|Palmetto, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Eric W. Johnson , Robin A. Johnson and 1 other Marie Calhoon
|
Independent Testing Laboratories, Inc.
(714) 662-1011
|Costa Mesa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Consulting Services Testing Laboratory
Officers: Patricia Mansfield , Rosen Felendo and 3 others Dwight Mansfield , Dennis Spry , Robert Bouvier
|
Independence Radiology & Srvice Laboratory
|Clarkston, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Independent Testing Laboratories, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Physicians Independent Laboratory, Inc.
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sahibzada Aasim Akhtar
|
The Independent Laboratories Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph Roses
|
Independent Laboratories, Inc.
|Greensboro, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments