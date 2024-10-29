IndianLegal.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Indian Legal Svcs
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
American Indian Legal Assistance
|Culver City, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services
Officers: Jill Shively
|
California Indian Legal Svc
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: D. Patricia , Patricia Dixon and 2 others Jenny Kim , Devon Lomayesva
|
Indian Country Legal Assistance
|Bemidji, MN
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Amber Ahola
|
Indian Legal Assistance Program
(218) 727-2881
|Duluth, MN
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Les Northrup , Wesley Martins and 1 other Dennis Peterson
|
North American Indian Legal Services
|Englewood, CO
|
Industry:
Legal Resources for Indigent & Native Americans
Officers: Brenda Bellonger
|
Florida Indian Legal Services, Inc.
|Davie, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: James E. Billie , Frank Larry and 3 others Fred Smith , Jim Shore , Priscilla D. Sayen
|
Michigan Indian Legal Services, Inc
(231) 947-0122
|Traverse City, MI
|
Industry:
Legal Aid Service
Officers: Jenny Kronk , John R. Runyan and 1 other Tom Myers
|
Community and Indian Legals Services
(505) 867-3391
|Bernalillo, NM
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: John Orango , Rosalie Chavez
|
California Indian Legal Services, Inc.
(760) 746-2657
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Devon Reed , Myra Lama and 6 others Devon Lomayesva , Robert G. Bryson , Patricia Delacruzlyn , George Clooney Unloads , William Iyall , Catherine Griffin