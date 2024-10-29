IndieWorks.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Indy Photo Works
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Photofinishing Laboratory
Officers: Kirsten Fredericks
|
Indy Graphics Works
|Whiteland, IN
|
Industry:
Commercial Art/Graphic Design
|
Indy Gas Works Corp
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
Officers: Julie C. Rogers
|
Idaho Indie Works
|Boise, ID
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Idaho Indie Works LLC
|Boise, ID
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Millie Hilgert
|
Indie Works Corp
|Tustin, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christopher Lin
|
Water Works Indy
|Atlanta, IN
|
Industry:
Whol Auto Parts/Supplies
Officers: Mike Allen
|
Indy Earth Works Inc
(317) 892-2360
|Pittsboro, IN
|
Industry:
Excavating
Officers: Brian Hagemier , Joseph T. Keers and 1 other Kimberly Keers
|
Indie Works Corp
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Indy Solar Works LLC
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Justin Brown