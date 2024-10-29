Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

Keffi.com

$29,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$23,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Discover the unique advantages of Keffi.com. This domain name offers a distinctive and memorable online presence, perfect for businesses aiming to captivate their audience and establish a strong brand identity. Its short, catchy, and easily pronounceable nature makes it an excellent choice for businesses seeking to make a lasting impression.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About Keffi.com

    Keffi.com stands out with its versatility and flexibility. It can cater to a wide range of industries, from technology and e-commerce to arts and creative ventures. The name, Keffi, carries a sense of creativity, innovation, and freshness, which can resonate with modern consumers. Its short length makes it easy to remember, ensuring consistent brand recognition.

    When you own the Keffi.com domain, you're not just acquiring a web address; you're gaining a valuable marketing tool. The domain name itself can evoke curiosity and intrigue, sparking interest in potential customers. Additionally, its .com extension signifies professionalism and credibility, instilling confidence and trust in your online presence.

    Why Keffi.com?

    Keffi.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting more organic traffic. Since the name is unique and memorable, it's more likely to appear in search results and social media discussions. This increased visibility can lead to a surge in website visits and potential customers, giving your business a competitive edge.

    A domain like Keffi.com can contribute to building a robust brand. It's an investment in your company's long-term identity, as having a consistent online presence is crucial in today's digital world. A strong brand can lead to customer loyalty and repeat business, as well as attracting new clients through word-of-mouth and referrals.

    Marketability of Keffi.com

    Keffi.com can help you market your business more effectively by setting you apart from competitors. Its unique name can grab the attention of potential customers, making your brand more memorable and engaging. Additionally, having a domain that is easily pronounceable and memorable can help you rank higher in search engine results, as search engines favor domains that users frequently visit and interact with.

    A domain like Keffi.com can be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads, billboards, or business cards. The catchy name can help your brand stand out in offline marketing efforts, ensuring a consistent brand image across all channels. A unique domain can help you attract and engage with new potential customers by sparking curiosity and interest, ultimately leading to increased sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy Keffi.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Keffi.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Keffi Group
    		New York, NY Industry: Business Services
    Keffie Lancaster
    		Sarasota, FL Vice President at Humma White Studio, Incorporated President at Ecosarasota, Inc
    Keffi Group
    (212) 935-5599     		New York, NY Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Joel Roy , Pam Henderson
    Keffie's Enterprise
    		Tyler, TX Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Andrea K. Battles
    Keffi Group
    		New York, NY Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Jide Zeitlin , David J. Ehrlich and 1 other Hsuan C. Chang
    Anasuya Keffi Bell
    		Malibu, CA
    Keffi Insurance Services LLC
    		San Ramon, CA Filed: Domestic
    Officers: Taiye Doherty , CA1MY Company Will Provide Insurance and Fi and 1 other CA1