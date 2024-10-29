Your price with special offer:
Keffi.com stands out with its versatility and flexibility. It can cater to a wide range of industries, from technology and e-commerce to arts and creative ventures. The name, Keffi, carries a sense of creativity, innovation, and freshness, which can resonate with modern consumers. Its short length makes it easy to remember, ensuring consistent brand recognition.
When you own the Keffi.com domain, you're not just acquiring a web address; you're gaining a valuable marketing tool. The domain name itself can evoke curiosity and intrigue, sparking interest in potential customers. Additionally, its .com extension signifies professionalism and credibility, instilling confidence and trust in your online presence.
Keffi.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting more organic traffic. Since the name is unique and memorable, it's more likely to appear in search results and social media discussions. This increased visibility can lead to a surge in website visits and potential customers, giving your business a competitive edge.
A domain like Keffi.com can contribute to building a robust brand. It's an investment in your company's long-term identity, as having a consistent online presence is crucial in today's digital world. A strong brand can lead to customer loyalty and repeat business, as well as attracting new clients through word-of-mouth and referrals.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Keffi.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Keffi Group
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Keffie Lancaster
|Sarasota, FL
|Vice President at Humma White Studio, Incorporated President at Ecosarasota, Inc
|
Keffi Group
(212) 935-5599
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Joel Roy , Pam Henderson
|
Keffie's Enterprise
|Tyler, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Andrea K. Battles
|
Keffi Group
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jide Zeitlin , David J. Ehrlich and 1 other Hsuan C. Chang
|
Anasuya Keffi Bell
|Malibu, CA
|
Keffi Insurance Services LLC
|San Ramon, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Taiye Doherty , CA1MY Company Will Provide Insurance and Fi and 1 other CA1