KingOfMusic.com is a powerful domain name that signifies authority and expertise in the music industry. It's an excellent choice for businesses offering music production, artist management, music streaming services, and music-related merchandise. The name's catchy and memorable nature makes it an attractive investment for any business looking to establish a strong online presence.
The domain name's versatility extends to various industries, including education, events, and broadcasting. Music schools could use it to showcase their programs and attract students, while event organizers could use it for ticketing and promotion. Broadcasters could create a unique online platform for music enthusiasts, making it an essential tool for reaching a wider audience.
KingOfMusic.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by enhancing your online visibility and credibility. By owning a domain name that directly relates to your industry, search engines can easily identify and rank your website higher, leading to increased organic traffic. It helps establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience, building trust and loyalty.
The domain name's marketability extends beyond digital media. It can be used for print ads, billboards, and radio spots to create a consistent brand image. Additionally, a memorable domain name like KingOfMusic.com is more likely to be shared, increasing your reach and potential customer base. It can also help you stand out from competitors and create a unique selling proposition in your market.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of KingOfMusic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
King of Music Inc
(323) 296-4780
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes Ret Used Merchandise
Officers: Tim Anderson
|
King School of Music
(734) 287-9290
|Taylor, MI
|
Industry:
Music School
Officers: Tracey King
|
King of Music, Inc.
|Compton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Lyn Martin
|
Valley of The Kings Music
|Carrollton, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Court of King Music Corp
(615) 370-9896
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Booking Agency
|
King of Treme Music LLC
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
King of Aces Music LLC
|Fort Campbell, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
King of Music & Fashion, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Afn Music, Inc.
|King of Prussia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Acorn/Friday Night Music, Inc.
|King of Prussia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: David A. Gardner