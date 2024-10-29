LaPlusBelle.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
La Plus Belle
|Corona del Mar, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
La Bella X Plus, Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Danielle Angela Almaguer , Christina Marie Almaguer
|
La Plus Belle Incomparable Beaute Salon, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ermilia Pierreissaint , Saul Elisma
|
Compression Plus
|Belle Chasse, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Metal Plus Construction LLC
|Belle Chasse, LA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Wilton McDaniel
|
Direct Merchandise Plus
|Belle Chasse, LA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Patricia Stetler
|
A Plus Bail Bonds
|Belle Chasse, LA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Denise Bartholmew , Denise Bartholomew
|
Platinum Plus Savings of Louis
|Metairie, LA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Roger Belsome