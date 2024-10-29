MacdonaldFarm.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Macdonald Farm
|Reynolds, IL
|
Industry:
Hog Farm or Feedlot Soybean Farm Corn Farm
Officers: Richard B. Mac Donald
|
Macdonald Farm
|Langdon, ND
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Dennis Macdonald
|
Macdonald Farm
|West Salem, OH
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Linda Macdonald
|
Betty Macdonald Farm
(206) 567-4227
|Vashon, WA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Judith Lawrence
|
Macdonald & Sons Farm Inc
|Florence, SC
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Douglas Macdonald
|
Old Macdonald's Farm, Inc.
|Spring, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: General Crop Farm
Officers: Donald A. Wilkerson , Vivian Bailey and 1 other Suzanne Wilkerson
|
Ole Macdonald Farm
|Spring Hill, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Fruits/Vegetables
|
Old Macdonald's Farm Inc
(281) 446-4001
|Humble, TX
|
Industry:
Botanical/Zoological Garden Misc Personal Services
Officers: Wilkerson A. Donald
|
Macdonald Farms Incorporated
|Orange Cove, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Anne K. Mac Donald
|
Macdonald's Farm, Inc.
|Spring, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Eating Place
Officers: Donald A. Wilkerson , Suzanne Wilkerson and 2 others Wilkerson A. Donald , Pradip K. Khatiwada