NewGalaxy.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Galaxy
|New Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Nino Ribeiro
|
New Galaxy Co Lp
|Willoughby, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
New Galaxy Enterprises, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: William McCoy , Gregory Trotti and 2 others Johnny Bluestar , Bill Krohn
|
A New Galaxy, Inc.
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Erelio Pena , Manuel Carmona
|
New Galaxy Trading
|Pomona, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Cherry Li
|
New Galaxie LLC
|Farmingdale, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Edward Seidenberg , Sylvia Robbins and 2 others Michael Kucza , Joseph Gregori
|
New Galaxy III Inc.
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
New Galaxy Enterprises Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Sultan Ali Virani
|
New Galaxy Management Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Erelio Pena , Manuel Carmona and 1 other Peraza Miguel A Curz
|
New Galaxy Floors Inc
|Holiday, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Victor Ramirez