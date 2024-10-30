Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NonprofitHealth.com is an ideal domain for organizations focused on promoting wellness, disease prevention, or healthcare services. By owning this domain name, you'll differentiate your non-profit from others and build trust with your audience.
This domain is perfect for associations, foundations, and charities dedicated to health-related causes. It can also be useful for medical research institutions and educational organizations that aim to improve community wellbeing.
With the .com extension, NonprofitHealth.com provides a professional image for your organization, instilling credibility and trust in potential donors or supporters. This domain might also help attract organic traffic by appearing in search results related to non-profit health initiatives.
The clear association with non-profit healthcare can aid in establishing a strong brand identity. Consistently using this domain for your website, email addresses, and social media handles will create a unified presence that resonates with your audience.
Buy NonprofitHealth.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NonprofitHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Keystone Behavioral Health Nonprofit
|Wake Forest, NC
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Roderick Harrison , Tanya Smith and 2 others Christopher L. Brown , Greg Card
|
Nyaya Health, A Nonprofit Corporation
|New Haven, CT
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Mark Arnoldy , Sanjay Basu and 4 others Deepa Devi Bam , Daniel Schwarz , Caroline Jacoby , Ryan Schwarz
|
Health Foundation Pharmacy, A Nonprofit Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Fortunato Revilla
|
Rural Health Foundation, Inc., A Nonprofit Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
|
Valley Health Associates, A Nonprofit Corporation
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James J. Castles
|
Mj's Health Support, A California Nonprofit Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Institute for Advancing Nonprofit Health Care
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Margaret M. Cassady
|
Cleveland Clinic Florida Health System Nonprofit Corporation
|Lyndhurst, OH
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: William Bill Peacock , Delos M. Cosgrove and 4 others Joseph F. Hahn , Bernardo B. Fernandez , David W. Rowan , Steve C. Glass
|
Nurses Health Crusade A Nj Nonprofit Corporation
|Paramus, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Lilybeth Hisona
|
Staying Home Health & Home Care Nonprofit
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation