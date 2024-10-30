NorthwestFarms.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Northwest Farms
(509) 452-8102
|Yakima, WA
|
Industry:
Horse Farm & Racing Horses
Officers: Jerre Paxton
|
Northwest Farms
|Ferndale, WA
|
Industry:
Berry Crop Farm
|
Northwest Farm
|Bellingham, WA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Mht Springfield Northwest LLC
|Bingham Farms, MI
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Northwest Iowa Farms
|Le Mars, IA
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
|
Northwest Custom Farming, LLC
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Fencing Landscaping Grading Excavatin
Officers: Jim Cavender
|
Northwest Flower Farms Ltd
(509) 466-2302
|Colbert, WA
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
Officers: Barbie Knoop , Gary Grikensmeyer
|
Northwest Farms Inc
|Ridgefield, WA
|
Industry:
General Animal Farm
Officers: Mark Siegel
|
Patchwood Farm/Northwest Morgans
|Hillsboro, OR
|
Industry:
General Crop Farm
Officers: Robert Bullard
|
Northwest Farm Credit Svcs
|East Wenatchee, WA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Alan Kirpes