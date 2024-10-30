ObesityAction.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Obesity Action Coalition Inc
|Thonotosassa, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christopher D. Still
|
Obesity Action Coalition
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: James Zervios , Georgeann Mallory and 5 others S. Ross Fox , Kristy Kuna , Jim Fivecoat , Connie Stillwell , Robin Blackstone
|
Obesity Action Coalition, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Joe Nadglowski , Georgann Mallory and 4 others Theodore Kyle , Michelle Vicari , Robin Blackstone , Christopher D. Still
|
Childhood Obesity Treatment In Action
|Cerritos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Martha Laugen
|
Mbodyment's Action Against Obesity Foundation
|Fairburn, GA
|
Industry:
Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Maureen Guest
|
Childhood Obesity Treatment In Action
|Madison, WI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Martha Laugen , Kimberly Somma
|
Taking Action to Overcome Obesity Inc
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Natalyn Archibong