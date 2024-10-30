OrchardServices.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orchard Veterinary Services
(530) 795-3735
|Winters, CA
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
Officers: Mandeep Bhullar
|
Mission Orchard Service
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Orchard Veterinary Service
|Carmel, CA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
|
Orchard Laundry Service
|Glen Cove, NY
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Edmund Genova
|
Bayview Orchard Service
(956) 233-5508
|Los Fresnos, TX
|
Industry:
Farm Management Services
Officers: John L. Williams , Caroline S. Williams
|
Ott Orchard Service LLC
|Oakdale, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Fruit Tree Orchard
Officers: Leo D. Ott , Sharon L. Ott and 1 other Orchard Work Shaking Mowing Di Caaalmond
|
Bayview Orchard Service, Inc.
|Los Fresnos, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: John L. Williams , Caroline S. Williams
|
Economy Orchard Services, LLC
|Grass Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Agricultural Related Services
Officers: William J. Pendola , Tyler Stuhlert and 2 others Caaagricultural Related Services , Angel Romero
|
Rumble Orchard Services, LLC
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Eric D. Rumble , Caaagricultural Pruning Services and 2 others Philip Rumble , Caa
|
Precision Orchard Services, Inc.
|Mission, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Hans Schwacke , Laura Coffman and 1 other Karl Mueller