PacificSociety.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Society
|Rolling Hills Estates, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David L. Satchwell
|
Pacific Coast Entomological Society
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Kipling W. Will , Robert Zuparko and 2 others William B. Shepard , Rolf L. Aalbu
|
Pacific Envoys Society
|Arcadia, CA
|
Pacific Northwest Cornish Society
|Oak Harbor, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Pacific Rim Society
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Tony Wong
|
Pacific Epilepsy Society
|Kihei, HI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Glenn Mabson
|
Pacific Mineral Society, Inc.
|Pico Rivera, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John S. Ferguson
|
Pacific Coast Reproductive Society
|La Mirada, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Susan A. Butler
|
Pacific Traditions Society
|Redmond, WA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site