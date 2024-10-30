Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
QuantFund.com is a premium domain name that effortlessly blends a sense of modernity with established financial strength. This potent combination is ideal for any business operating in today's fast-paced finance industry, conveying an immediate sense of expertise. Its simple composition further enhances its memorability - a critical factor for attracting and retaining a loyal client base in such a competitive marketplace.
This concise, high-impact name also brings a world of branding opportunities to the forefront. The imagery conjured by QuantFund.com goes beyond traditional financial institutions, encompassing cutting-edge technology and calculated decision-making, a perfect combination in today's financial world. Because it is broad enough to welcome diverse ventures, while staying firmly rooted in the financial domain, QuantFund.com provides a versatile digital foundation to build upon.
QuantFund.com gives you a unique advantage. A solid, recognizable name like QuantFund.com is key to brand recall and trust with consumers. In an industry built on trust and reliability, projecting an image of strong branding translates directly to heightened customer confidence, directly affecting your bottom line. Considering a world driven by online experiences, making this intelligent investment now sets you up with a valuable asset built to gain value over the long term.
The financial services industry depends heavily on consumer trust and a sense of established expertise and success. Through its clear association with strategic investment approaches, such as quantitative funds, QuantFund.com establishes immediate credibility in the minds of your potential clients. For those seeking capital or information about responsible, algorithm-driven investments, QuantFund.com stands tall, prepared to exceed expectations and nurture fruitful business connections, positioning your brand as a forerunner in a bustling sector.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of QuantFund.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
R2M Quant Fund, L.P.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: R2M Capital Gp, Lp , E3 Funds, LLC
|
Ceiba Quant Fund LLC
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
Officers: Jim Gentrup
|
R2M Futures Quant Fund, Lp
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Novodyn Advisors LLC , Troutbeck Capital, Lp
|
Prism Quant Fund I’, Lp
|Los Altos, CA
|
Portable Alpha Quant Fund, Lp
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Portable Alpha Advisors, LLC
|
Cwoc-Pelso Quant Fund, L.P.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Cwoc-Pelso Capital Gp LLC
|
Levy Yurista Mohney Quant Fund
|Reston, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Marilyn Mohney
|
Prism Quant Fund I’, Lp
|Los Altos, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Optimal Asset Management, LLC
|
Jobes Solo Equity Quant Fund Lp
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Jobes Solo Capital, Lp.
|
Bayswater Global Quant Alpha Fund LLC
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Investment Fund
Officers: Eva Xu , Dan Schuessler and 1 other Jeff Zhang